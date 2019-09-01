Winnifred 'Winnie' June Jergenson

Winnifred "Winnie" June Jergenson (nee Johnson), 79, of La Crosse died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. She was born June 20, 1940, to Merlin and Winnifred (Peloquin) Johnson in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Married later in life to Roger E. Jergenson Nov. 11, 1982, in Caledonia, Minn. She retired from Trane Company, Lodge 66, in April 1991, after being diagnosed with severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, and 10 years later, with Lymphoma Cancer.

Her children were her treasures, more important than anything. She took great pride in being a homemaker and mother. She was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter 1526, La Crosse since 1981.

Survived by her five children, Kathleen Riney (children, Jeff, Tracy, Chris), Linda Blakeley, (children, Lisa, Lynn, Jill, Amy and Daniel), Laurie Weber, (children, Billy, Erica and Holly), Barbara (Mark) Sloggy, (sons, Ben and Blake), Daniel Miller, (daughter, Avalon), grandmother to Alex, Sissy, Jordan; great-grandmother to Drake; brother, Jim (Pam) Johnson; sister-in-law, Jane Hopp; and aunt, Blanche Krohn; six stepchildren, Dan (Lorrie) Jergenson, Terry (Annette) Jergenson, Tim (Sherry) Jergenson, Mike (Debbie) Jergenson, Mary (Harold) Naber and Kathy Young and families, along with Christy Boyken and Randy Olson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Jergenson; husband, Dennis Miller; brother, Wayne Hopp; and nephew, Christopher Hopp.

Winnie was fortunate to be in the care of the many wonderful nurses and caregivers at Hillview Health Care Center, Thank you.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire, Wis., at a later date. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at .