Wilma Jean (Czaplewski) Worthington

Wilma Jean (Czaplewski) Worthington, 63, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Wilma Jean was born April 19, 1956, to Arthur and Dolores (Moe) Czaplewski.

Wilma Jean married Richard Worthington, April 17, 1982. They were blessed with 37 years of marriage. Wilma Jean loved fiercely and protected her family with all that she had. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she was always there for them. After her career of driving semi, she was able to enjoy the new freedoms that retirement gave her to travel and spend time with family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; her children, Chrisy (John) Weigel, Ben Worthington and Kyle Worthington; her grandchildren, Logan, Sawyer, Kiera, Carver, Jaxon, Stella and Lincoln; her siblings, Julie (Judy Crosswhite) Hollands, Roxie Kaiser, Doug (Julie) Czaplewski, Kevin (Colleen) Czaplewski; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dolores Czaplewski; brother, Andy; sister, Janice Lynn; and nephew, Eric.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Prairie Room at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with reception to follow. Father John Par will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, also in the Prairie Room, at The Gathering Place. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.