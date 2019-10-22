Follow story
Wilma E. Viner
July 07, 1924 - October 22, 2019
Wilma Esther Viner, 95, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Bethany-Riverside Care Facility in La Crosse. She was born July 7, 1924, at home in La Crosse, to William and Erma (Luedke) Schoenfeld. Wilma was baptized at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She attended First Evangelical Lutheran Elementary School and graduated from Central High School in 1942. On Oct. 31, 1942, Wilma married Harry G. Viner. They were happily married for 63 years, before Harry preceded Wilma in death Nov. 20, 2005. Wilma was a homemaker who loved to cook, sew, crochet, play cards and go antiquing. Her best of times were spent in the company of her grandchildren and her dog, Peanut.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynette (Quincy) Armon of Milwaukee, and their daughter, Kimberly; daughter, Carolyn (Joseph) Deters of Madison, Wis., and their son, Jason; grandchildren, Sandra and Harold Mathews; daughter-in-law, Carmen Viner of Onalaska, and her son, Hunter; son, Randy (Deborah) Viner of La Crosse, and his daughter, Sara; son, Tom (Doria) Viner of La Crosse, and his children, Kristen, Stephanie and Barb; daughter, Mary (Dan) Cross of Pinson, Ala., and their children, Jennifer, Erin, and Nathan; son, Carl (Diane) Viner of La Crosse, and their children, Nicol and Ashley; son, Don (Pam) Viner of La Crosse, and their sons, Jake and Josh; and daughter, Laurie (Troy) Alexander of La Crosse, and their children, Amanda and Travis; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Lokken of La Crosse; one brother, George (Beth) Schoenfeld of Rock Springs, Wyo.; two sisters-in-law, Natalie Schoenfeld of La Crosse and Shirley Schoenfeld of Holmen; and many nieces and nephews. Also her special friend, Jane Vinson.
In addition to her husband, Wilma was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Suzane and Arlen Mathews; her son, Timothy Viner; her daughter-in-law, Katherine Viner; her grandson, Quincy Armon; two brothers, Donald Schoenfeld and Gene Schoenfeld; and a brother-in-law, Don Lokken.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse. Pastor Becky Goche will officiate. Burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to English Lutheran Church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family during their time of loss. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. To send flowers to the family of Wilma E. Viner, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 24, 2019
