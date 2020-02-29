William David Wood

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- William David Wood, 73, of Brownsville died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He fought a short, courageous battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Mondovi, Wis., to DeVere and Phyllis (Gueltzow) Wood. He grew up in the area and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1965. William then served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was united in marriage to Patty Kay Laehn Sept. 18, 1971, in Gilmanton, Wis. The couple made their home in Winona, Minn., before moving to Brownsville. William worked for 24 years as a traveling mechanic for CP Railroad. He also worked for many years as a machinist for C&C Machine in La Crosse. He loved to pass on his hard work ethic and mechanical and carpentry skills to his children. William was a member of the Gilmanton American Legion Post #264. He was excited to go on a Freedom Honor Flight, but missed the opportunity due to his recent illness. William loved to go trout fishing, work on projects with his children, and help remodel homes for others. He always gathered his family together and his favorite time was spent with them. He will be deeply missed.

William is survived by his wife, Patty Wood of Brownsville; seven children, David Miller Wood of Caledonia, Minn., Darin Marshall (Jessica) Wood of Chesapeake, Va., Daryl Matthew (Brenda) Wood of Dover, Minn., Dawna Marie Wood-Skaff of Caledonia, Danny Michael (Samantha) Wood of La Crescent, Damon Martin Wood of La Crescent, and Dayle Malcholm (Amanda) Wood of Caledonia; 27 grandchildren, one great-grandchild due in August, sister, Patti (Dale) Wathke of Fall Creek, Wis.; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Darcy Mae Wood; son, Darek Mitchell Wood; granddaughter, Baby Sarah Kathryn Phyllis Wood; parents, DeVere and Phyllis Wood; father-in-law, Jerome "Bud" Laehn; and mother-in-law, Kathryn (Henry) Budzinski.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the funeral home and again for one hour Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at .