William G. Warren
William G. Warren

October 04, 2019

William "Bill" G. Warren, 65, of La Crosse died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. A complete obituary and guestbook will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on October 5, 2019
