Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
William G. Warren
October 04, 2019
William 'Bill' G. Warren
William "Bill" G. Warren, 65, of La Crosse died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. A complete obituary and guestbook will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of William G. Warren, please visit Tribute Store.
William "Bill" G. Warren, 65, of La Crosse died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. A complete obituary and guestbook will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of William G. Warren, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 5, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of William
in memory of William
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 05, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.