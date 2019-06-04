William "Bill" LeRoy Trotz

LA CROSSE/FRIESLAND, Wis. -- William "Bill" LeRoy Trotz, 92, died Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Bill was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Friesland, the son of Alfred and Veron (Affeldt) Trotz. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1944. In August of 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy (World War II) serving in the north Atlantic on USS Spangenberg DE 223 ship. Following his discharge, Bill attended MSOE in Milwaukee. On May 22, 1948, Bill was united in marriage to Maxine Dolgner at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland. Together they moved to Beaver Dam, Wis., where they started a family and later moved to the village of Friesland. Bill was employed as a fuel truck driver with Fletcher Oil Company for 19 years and then was self-employed as a salesman for Malco Wholesale Car Care Products. Bill was a devoted member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, where he served on its council, a member of DESA (Destroyer Escort Sailor's Association) and a 70+ year member of Cambria American Legion Post #401. Bill was known as the cotton candy and popcorn man at the Friesland summer band concerts. June 2009, he had the privilege to be one of the veterans on the La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight. Bill enjoyed playing cards, going to music concerts, attending the DESA conventions, and was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers sports fan. Since 2016, he was a resident at Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.

Bill will be sadly missed and mourned by his children, Daniel (Teresa) Trotz, of Dalton, Julie Trotz of Onalaska and Barbara Trotz of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; three grandchildren, Andrea (Caleb) Opalewski of Dalton, Andrew Trotz of Dalton and Adam (Heather) Trotz of Dalton; five great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Emmy Opalewski and Austin, Ashtin and Addy Trotz; one sister, Carla Borde of Fall River; several other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law; his wife, Maxine, on April 25, 2016; two brothers-in-law, Robert Larson and Russell Borde.

Funeral services for Bill will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Friesland, with the Rev. John Unnasch officiating. Burial will follow in Friesland Cemetery with military graveside rites, conducted by Cambria American Legion Post #401. A fellowship luncheon will be served back at church. Relatives and friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gundersen Health System for their care and compassion and the staff and residents of Springbrook Assisted Living for their care and friendship.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bills name to Freedom Honor Flight, P.O. Box 505, La Crosse, WI, 54602-0505 or visit .

