William "Billy" Jerome Silha

William "Billy" Jerome Silha, 52, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Billy was born Jan. 19, 1967, in Viroqua, to Robert and Alice (Kaiser) Silha. He married Julie Mae Beier Sept. 7, 1996, at Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Billy managed the Eagle's Nest Sports Bar and Grill from 1989-1999 and also owned and operated Billy's Lantern from 2008-2013. He worked at Quillin's, Kwik Trip, Festival Foods and Bakalars. Billy will most notably be remembered as a bartender over the years at O'Neils Pub, The Red Lantern, Bluffside and Alpine Inn. He was a member of the St. Joseph's Ridge Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting, shooting pool, a good game of cards and playing bean bags. He was a Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and Packers fan and enjoyed both watching and going to the games. Most importantly he loved spending time with his wife, sons, family and friends. He never missed an opportunity to be with the people he loved.

Billy is survived by his wife, Julie Silha; sons, Dale Robert Silha and Benjamin William Silha; siblings, Sally (Paul) Gerke, Larry (Diane) Silha, Maxine (Jim) Strong, Randy Silha, Kenneth (Paula) Silha, Jolene (Dennis) DeMaiffe and Theresa Rose (Mike) Lewis; father-in-law, Dale Beier (Carol Marx); sisters-in-law, Jodi Beier, Jane Podella and Jill (Chaz) Callan; godchildren, Nathan Barrett, Nolan Callan, Tyler Lewis and Madelyn Hart. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert in 1969 and Alice in 2016; mother-in-law, Kay Beier in 2001; and sister-in-law, Patricia Silha in 2005.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Msgr. Robert Hundt will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, St. Joseph Ridge. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Online guestbook is available at .

"Billy, you will forever be in our hearts, you were our everything ... always have been, always will be ... we love you from the ground to the sky. " Julie, Dale and Benjamin