August 02, 2019

William Shawley William 'Bill' Shawley
BUCKEYE, Ariz./HOKAH, Minn. -- William "Bill" Shawley, 86, of Buckeye and formerly of Hokah passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A celebration of life will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 12, at the Hokah City Hall, 57 Main St., followed by graveside services in Mt. Hope Cemetery and a reception at 1 p.m. at the Hokah City Hall. In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to 20834 W. Prospector Way, Buckeye, Ariz., 85396. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 28, 2019
