Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
William Shawley
August 02, 2019
William 'Bill' Shawley
BUCKEYE, Ariz./HOKAH, Minn. -- William "Bill" Shawley, 86, of Buckeye and formerly of Hokah passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A celebration of life will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 12, at the Hokah City Hall, 57 Main St., followed by graveside services in Mt. Hope Cemetery and a reception at 1 p.m. at the Hokah City Hall. In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to 20834 W. Prospector Way, Buckeye, Ariz., 85396. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Shawley, please visit Tribute Store.
BUCKEYE, Ariz./HOKAH, Minn. -- William "Bill" Shawley, 86, of Buckeye and formerly of Hokah passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A celebration of life will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 12, at the Hokah City Hall, 57 Main St., followed by graveside services in Mt. Hope Cemetery and a reception at 1 p.m. at the Hokah City Hall. In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to 20834 W. Prospector Way, Buckeye, Ariz., 85396. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Shawley, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 28, 2019
Plant a tree in memoryPlant a tree
of William
of William
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 28, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.