William "Bill" J. Roubik

WEST SALEM -- William "Bill" J. Roubik, 88, of West Salem passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Bill was born in La Crosse, Oct. 22, 1930, to William and Marcella (Krismer) Roubik. He was a 1949 graduate of Aquinas High School. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a past member of V.F.W. Post 1382 of Tomah, serving as treasurer of the post at one time. Bill retired from the U.S. Postal Service, after working for 32 years in the La Crosse and Tomah offices.

Bill is survived by his wife, Norma; his children, Jane Marty of Lake Mills, Wis., Tom (Julie) Roubik of Holmen, Steve (Betsy) Roubik of Smyrna, Tenn., and Cate (Steve) Jaworski of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Sandy) Roubik of Onalaska; a sister-in-law, Elaine Rundahl of Coon Valley; several nieces and nephews; and terrific neighbors who watched over him. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Janice, in 2003; son-in-law, Mike Marty; a brother, Fran Roubik; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor. Pastor Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial with military honors, will follow in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in West Salem. Family and friends may call from noon until the time of service Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guestbook is available at .