William G. Roth
October 14, 2019
William G. Roth, 81, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in hospice in Naples, Fla., following a serious illness.
Bill was born in Lamberton, Minn., where he graduated from high school in 1956. He graduated with honors in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1960 and earned a Masters degree in industrial administration from Purdue University in 1961. After college Bill started a long industrial career beginning with The Trane Company in Lacrosse. At Trane he held a succession of sales, marketing and general management assignments, before being named as chairman and chief executive officer in 1978. After Trane merged with American Standard in 1984, Bill was named president and chief operating officer of the combined firms at the headquarters in New York City.
In 1987, he became chairman, president and chief executive of Dravo Corporation, a Pittsburgh based engineering, construction and natural resources firm. He retired as chairman of the board in 1994, while continuing to serve as a board member.
The Roth's moved to Naples, Fla., in 2013, taking up residence at Moorings Park continuing care retirement community.
Bill is survived by Pat, his wife of 59 years; son, Bill and granddaughters, Emma and Anna; son, David and his wife, Cheryl; brothers, Tom of Los Angeles, Richard of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Mark of Florence, Ariz.
A funeral Mass will be held beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 28, at St. William Catholic Church in Naples. There will be a reception at Moorings Park following Mass. Inurnment will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, www.habitatcollier.org/; or the Guadalupe Center, www.guadalupecenter.org/. To send flowers to the family of William G. Roth, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 21, 2019
