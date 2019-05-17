William "Bill" Martin Ripley Jr.

William "Bill" Martin Ripley Jr., 58, passed away at Gundersen Health System, Friday, May 17, 2019.

William was born March 22, 1961, in Hazel Hurst, Miss. He graduated from Cashton High School in 1979, then proceeded into the trucking industry. He drove trucks for Caledonia Haulers Inc., out of Caledonia, Minn., for over 20 years. After leaving the haulers, he continued to work in trucking with Tim Neubauer. He was known for always maintaining his equipment, and trying to have the best fuel mileage. When Bill was off the road he loved snowmobiling with his family, riding on his tractors, and helping out any one he could. He will forever be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend.

William is preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Baldwin; grandfather, Spencer Ripley and grandmother, Esther Ripley.

William is lovingly remembered by his father, William Ripley Sr.; his children, Bryce Ripley, Andrew Ripley and Allison Ripley; grandchildren, Kaysen and Dallyn Ripley; his brothers and sisters, Spencer Ripley, Dawn Green, Jenny Connelly and Geraldine Ripley; and his special friend, Linda Levendoski; and former spouse and good friend, Eileen Ripley.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Leon Congregational Church.