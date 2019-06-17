Follow story
William C. Proksch
June 17, 2019
William "Bill" C. Proksch
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- William "Bill" C. Proksch, 80, of Brownsville passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A Christian funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 825 Jonathan Lane, La Crescent, Minn. Private family burial will be held in the Toledo Cemetery, rural La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Neighbors in Action, 333 Main St., La Crescent, Minn., 55947. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. For a full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
The Proksch family would like to extend their grateful appreciation to all the staff at Neighbors in Action and Gundersen Health System for their attentiveness and loving care.
Published on June 22, 2019
