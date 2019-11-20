Follow story
William E. Olson
November 05, 1938 - November 20, 2019
William 'Bill' E. Olson
HOLMEN -- William "Bill" E. Olson, 81, of Holmen passed peacefully in his country home Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. He was born Nov. 5, 1938, to Walter and Ruth (Erickson) Olson. Bill married Gail Johnson in Siren, Wis., and they've been married for over 60 years.
Bill served in the Air Force for four years, followed by his employment as a station agent at LSE for over 39 years. Bill loved to hunt and fish. Upon retirement they enjoyed attending old time country music festivals.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gail Olson; daughter, Michelle Emmons; sons, Troy (Jenny) Olson, Ross (Angie) Olson and Daniel Stumblin; grandchildren, Carissa (Lawrence) Moore, Brandan (Caitlin) Bellamy, Austin (Angel) Bellamy, Dustin Bellamy, Zoee Miyashita, Allie Olson, Brandon Olson, Trevor Olson, Ashton Olson; great-grandchildren, Bennett Bellamy and Avery Bellamy; brothers, Paul Olson and Bryce (Bonnie) Olson; and many other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joyce Magnuson.
A private service will be held by his family. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 23, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
