William D. Olson
December 02, 1938 - June 19, 2019
William "Bill" D. Olson
ROCKLAND -- William "Bill" D. Olson, 80, of Rockland passed away in his home Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with his beloved dog, Willie at his side. He was born Dec. 2, 1938. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. June 29, at Bells Coulee Lutheran Church, Bangor. Pastor Ron Christianson will officiate, followed by a military honor guard. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am. at the church. To honor Bill, please wear your camouflage. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To find the complete obituary visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on June 25, 2019
Events
