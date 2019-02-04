Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
William John Nieckarz
February 04, 2019
William John Nieckarz
William John Nieckarz, 79, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. Services are pending with Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska and will be held at a later date. Full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
William John Nieckarz, 79, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. Services are pending with Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska and will be held at a later date. Full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 9, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of William
in memory of William
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 09, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.