February 04, 2019

William John Nieckarz, 79, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. Services are pending with Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska and will be held at a later date. Full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 9, 2019
