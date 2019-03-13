William (Bill) Arthur Moline

William (Bill) Arthur Moline, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Oct. 13, 1932, to Arthur and Jeannette (Fodness) Moline in Minneapolis, Minn. He was united in marriage to Sharon Hoffman June 17, 1961, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

Bill served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Hawaii. He never took his wife to Hawaii because he knew she wouldn't like it. He worked for Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point beginning in 1960 as an Underwriter and Systems Programmer, earning his CPCU in 1965. In later years he worked in Madison, Viroqua, and La Crosse.

Bill was a kind, funny, gentle, soul who knew many bad "dad jokes" and shared them frequently. He could never throw anything away because he believed he could fix everything, and most times, he did. He loved his children and missed the joy of parenting them so much that he and Sharon fostered 15 newborns and provided daycare for three other small children.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children, Mary (Jeff) Romskog of Mukwonago, Wis., Jayne Moline of La Crosse, Peggy (Paul) Peterson of Green Bay, Wis., and David (Audra) Moline of Onalaska; 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren (another due in September). Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 420 West Ave., La Crosse with the Rev. Ted Dewald officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday at the church until the time of service. A light lunch will be served. Burial will be in Viroqua at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the dedicated, loving staff at the Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center, Hillview Health Care Center, and Dr. Ecklund for years of care and compassion for our husband and father. Bill loved to joke, tease, flirt, and make people smile!

