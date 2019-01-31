Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
William L. McDonald
October 19, 1930 - January 31, 2019
William L. McDonald
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- William L. McDonald, 88, formerly of La Crescent, Minn., and La Crosse died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in San Antonio. He was born Oct. 19, 1930. During and after his retirement from the Dresbach Dam, he was very active in many areas of volunteer services, till the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, Deloris; and two sons, Paul of Albuquerque, N.M., and Tom of San Antonio.
There will be no visitation or service.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- William L. McDonald, 88, formerly of La Crescent, Minn., and La Crosse died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in San Antonio. He was born Oct. 19, 1930. During and after his retirement from the Dresbach Dam, he was very active in many areas of volunteer services, till the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, Deloris; and two sons, Paul of Albuquerque, N.M., and Tom of San Antonio.
There will be no visitation or service.
Published on February 4, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of William
in memory of William
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 04, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.