William L. McDonald
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

William L. McDonald

October 19, 1930 - January 31, 2019

William L. McDonald William L. McDonald
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- William L. McDonald, 88, formerly of La Crescent, Minn., and La Crosse died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in San Antonio. He was born Oct. 19, 1930. During and after his retirement from the Dresbach Dam, he was very active in many areas of volunteer services, till the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, Deloris; and two sons, Paul of Albuquerque, N.M., and Tom of San Antonio.
There will be no visitation or service.
Published on February 4, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of William
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 04, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.