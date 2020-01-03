William Walter Larkin

Bill Larkin, 85, was born to eternal life Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He was born July 3, 1934, in La Crosse, to Francis "Frank" and Ruth (Smith) Larkin. Bill graduated from Aquinas High School in 1952. He was married to Jan, for 64 years.

In addition to his wife, Jan, Bill is survived by his son, Scott Larkin (Colleen) of Oconomowoc, Wis.; his daughter, Cheryl Castille (Blake) of Prairie Laurent, La.; brother, Gary Larkin (Judy) of Portage Wis.; grandchildren, Theresa Larkin of Seattle, Wash., and Sarah Larkin of Wauwatosa Wis.; nephew, Tim Larkin (Suzy) of Portage; and niece, Lisbeth Larkin Bellin (Doug) of Mercer Island, Wash.; and nephews, Patrick Larkin (Lisa) of Lake Forest, Calif., and Michael Larkin of La Crosse.

Bill was preceded in death by his older brother, Francis Larkin; his father, Francis "Frank" Larkin; his mother, Ruth (Smith) Larkin; and his half-brothers, Bob Larkin and Jack Larkin.

Bill retired from La Crosse Footwear as the vice president of manufacturing.

Bill and Jan's favorite moments are their association with the Oktoberfest family, beginning with their involvement as Grenadiers, Bill as Grenadier General, President and Director Emeritus of La Crosse Festivals and their positions as Oktoberfest Festmaster and Frau Festmaster in 1992.

Bill was also a long-time member of the La Crosse Bowling Association, having served as director of their city tournament and being inducted into the La Crosse USBC Hall of Fame. He enjoyed his golf outings with his friends and the camaraderie at the Bluffside.

During their retirement, Bill and Jan enjoyed traveling in their motor home and then spending winters in Florida.

Bill's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the clinic and hospital staff at the Mayo Clinic/Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse and Rochester, Minn., as well the staff at Bethany Riverside. Your dedication to your profession and the care you gave to Bill is very much appreciated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., in La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the Schumacher - Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse; St. Clare Health Mission in La Crosse; or Holy Trinity Church. An online guest book is available at .