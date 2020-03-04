Follow story
William Harold La Sarge
March 04, 2020
William 'Bill' Harold La Sarge
William "Bill" Harold La Sarge, 73, transitioned into the heavens Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Tomah VA Hospital. Memorial services will be held starting with military honors at 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at The Gathering Place in Onalaska. A celebration of life luncheon will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Hillbilly's Bar and Grill on French Island. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
