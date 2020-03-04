William Harold La Sarge
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

William Harold La Sarge

March 04, 2020

William Harold La Sarge William 'Bill' Harold La Sarge
William "Bill" Harold La Sarge, 73, transitioned into the heavens Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Tomah VA Hospital. Memorial services will be held starting with military honors at 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at The Gathering Place in Onalaska. A celebration of life luncheon will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Hillbilly's Bar and Grill on French Island. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
To send flowers to the family of William Harold La Sarge, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of William
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 07, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.