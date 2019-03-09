William Furlong
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

William Furlong

March 09, 2019

William Furlong William "Bud" Furlong
William "Bud" Furlong, 100, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He is survived by Jeanne Ciganek, Mary Lou Erickson and Dennis Furlong.
Burial was at Preston Veterans Cemetery.
Published on March 28, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of William
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 28, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.