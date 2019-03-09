Follow story
William Furlong
March 09, 2019
William "Bud" Furlong
William "Bud" Furlong, 100, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He is survived by Jeanne Ciganek, Mary Lou Erickson and Dennis Furlong.
Burial was at Preston Veterans Cemetery.
Published on March 28, 2019
