Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
William Furlong
March 09, 2019
William "Bud" L. Furlong
LA CROSSE/MINDORO/ONALASKA -- William "Bud" L. Furlong, 100, of La Crosse, Mindoro, and formerly of Onalaska, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Mayo Health System. Coulee Region Cremation Group in Onalaska is assisting the family, arrangements are pending. A full obituary will follow.
LA CROSSE/MINDORO/ONALASKA -- William "Bud" L. Furlong, 100, of La Crosse, Mindoro, and formerly of Onalaska, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Mayo Health System. Coulee Region Cremation Group in Onalaska is assisting the family, arrangements are pending. A full obituary will follow.
Published on March 14, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of William
in memory of William
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 14, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.