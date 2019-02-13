William Fisher
William Fisher

February 13, 2019

William "Willy" R. Fisher
SPARTA -- William "Willy" R. Fisher, 75, of Sparta died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sparta, with the Reverend Mark Kvale officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta and from 10 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the church. Online condolences may be offered to Willy's family at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on February 16, 2019
