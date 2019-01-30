William “Bill” K. Bottger

William “Bill” K. Bottger, 88, of La Crosse passed away at Eagle Crest South, while surrounded by his loved ones Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Bill was born April 17, 1930, in Crystal Falls, Mich., to Otto and Marian (Fontecchio) Bottger.

On Nov. 22, 1952, he married Patricia A. Egan in Iron Mountain, Mich., and she preceded him in death Feb. 5, 2016. Bill worked as an agent for Soo Line Railroad (previously known as The Milwaukee Road) for over 40 years, until his retirement. After living in several different communities in Northeast Wisconsin, they settled in Onalaska, in 1984.

Bill was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Catholic Parish in Onalaska. Together with Pat, they enjoyed many wonderful summers at their cabin in Lake Elwood, Wis. For 63 years, he and Pat enjoyed celebrating their anniversary by sharing cheeseburgers together.

Bill had a life long love of sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and was lucky enough to have attended the famous “Ice Bowl,” as a season ticket holder.

He is survived by his children, Joe (Terri) Bottger of Grove City, Ohio, Susan (Larry) Atwell and Cynthia (Joey) Johnson, both of Las Vegas, and Patti Jo (Steve) Horton of Onalaska; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Maria, Chelsea (Nick Wagner), Hailey, Colton, Allison, Tanner and Jack. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one sister.

The family would like to thank the staff at Eagle Crest South for their loving attentive care while Bill was there. There are many others who were instrumental in his care and happiness over the years, our deepest thanks to all of you.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 5, at St. Mary and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iron Mountain. The Rev. Janusz Romanek will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Bill's memory. Online guestbook may be signed at .