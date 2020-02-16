Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
William Earl Bachop
February 16, 2020
William Earl Bachop Jr.
William Earl Bachop Jr., 93, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
William Earl Bachop Jr., 93, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 22, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of William
in memory of William
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 22, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.