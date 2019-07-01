Willard A. Johnson

ETTRICK -- Willard A. Johnson, 93, of rural Ettrick passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.

Willard was born May 12, 1926, to Julius A. and Tena O. (Thompson) Johnson in Ettrick. He was baptized in the North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church and was a life-long member of the congregation.

Willard was united in marriage to his beloved, Mavis A. Hagen Oct. 27, 1951, and he cherished their 61 years of marriage. They were blessed with five children and served as "gold standard" devoted parents and grandparents.

Willard was a partner with Mavis in running the family Brown Swiss dairy farm in the beautiful hillsides of their property, until he was 77 years old. They also were joyous partners on the dance floor. Willard and Mavis were awarded the Blair area Star Farmer Award in 1996. Willard enjoyed serving the church and his community, through being a church council member, Beaches Northern Lights 4-H dairy project leader, Rural Electric Cooperative and Tri-State Breeder's Cooperative committee member and loyal neighbor. May his values of faithfulness and kindness live on in the many people he interacted with and shared his smile with over his 93 years of life.

Survivors include his children, Marlene McComas of Ft. Meyers Beach, Fla., Wayne (Kathleen) Johnson of Wausau, Wis., Anita Riehl of Lincoln, Neb., Marjorie (James) Hilliard of Chicago and Wendell (Vicky) Johnson of Rockford, Ill.; four grandchildren, Sara (Charles) Smith, Benjamin Johnson, Brandon Riehl and Amber Blaisdell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mavis; a son-in-law, David McComas; a sister, Shirley M.(Erwin) Lange; a brother, Sigvald; six "Hagen" sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law, Nordahl Hagen, Melford Hagen, Olga (Ludwig) Ericksmoen, Nina (Albert) Hermanson, Mabel (Spencer) Knutson, Maynard (Marie) Hagen, Gladys (Helmer) Hermanson, Hartley (Phyllis) Hagen, Adeline (Norman) Nelson, Dorothy (Melvin) Halvorson, Donald Hagen and Norris Hagen.

Special thanks for the relationship-centered care provided to Willard by the clinicians and staff at Grand View Care Center, Gundersen Health System and Black River Memorial Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in the North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in rural Ettrick. Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen will officiate. Friends may call two hours prior to the service.

Donations in Willard's honor may be made to North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church or the Grand View Care Center Nursing Scholarship Fund.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.