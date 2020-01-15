Wilfrido R. Yutuc, MD

Wilfrido R. Yutuc passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.

He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Angeles City, Philippines, to Rafael and Carolina Yutuc.

He married the love of his life, Sylvia Mae Yutuc, Oct. 2, 1959, after falling in love on their first blind date. Their life was full of much love and laughter. Along with raising their children, they enjoyed golfing, boating and bowling together. He also enjoyed his Wednesday night poker group that spanned 50 years.

Fred graduated from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine, in 1957. He came to the U.S. shortly thereafter, where he completed his internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following his internship, he completed his residency in 1962, at Gundersen Clinic and Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. He obtained a nephrology fellowship at the University of Seattle in Seattle, Wash., in 1967. He then became an attending physician at Gundersen Clinic for the next 47 years. He spent most of his career with his dialysis patients in La Crosse, Tomah, Black River Falls and Whitehall. Most recently, he enjoyed spending time with his patients at the W.R. Yutuc Renal Dialysis Center in Onalaska.

Along the way he took a two-year hiatus to serve his nation as an Army Officer in Fort Benning, Ga.

Fred and Sylvia lived in La Crosse, for most of their married life, where they raised their six children, Lita (Mike) Hoffmann, Lynn (Mike) Hickey, Tita (Duane Redding) Yutuc, Will (Katie) Yutuc, Maria (Mike) Mc Clellan and Arminda Yutuc.

He is survived by their six children; and their seven grandchildren, Ian and Ryan Hoffmann, Brandon (Erin) and Justine Hickey, Erin Boquist and Cal and Jake McClellan.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; his parents; and siblings.

Fred will most be remembered as a loving husband and father. He was patient, forgiving, generous and wise; he was also a man of deep faith. His patients remember his personal touch and extraordinary bedside manner. Later in life as Fred frequented the clinic for his appointments, it was common for him to be warmly greeted by fellow colleagues, old and new, staff and former patients alike ... retired, but never forgotten.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Roncalli Newman Center, 1732 State St., La Crosse. The Rev. Billy Dodge will officiate with entombment to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday.

The Blaschke & Schneider funeral home is are assisting the family with arrangements.

We will always be grateful to the Gundersen Family for their generosity to our Dad and our family over the years and to the amazing and genuine care by all the physicians and nursing staff these past few weeks.

Memorials are preferred to The Gundersen Foundation.