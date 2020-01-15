Wilfrido R. Yutuc
Wilfrido R. Yutuc

January 15, 2020

Wilfrido "Fred" R. Yutuc, 85, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Roncalli Newman Center, 1732 State St., La Crosse. The Rev. Billy Dodge will officiate with entombment to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday. The Blaschke & Schneider funeral home is are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on January 16, 2020
