Weston DeWayne Mack
August 13, 2019
Weston "Wes" DeWayne Mack
VIROQUA -- Weston "Wes" DeWayne Mack, 78, of Viroqua, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 surrounded by loving family and caregivers at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.
Funeral Services for Wes will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate with burial to follow at Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during visitations from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 16, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning before the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care; or for a Scholarship to be established in Wes' name. To view the entire obituary or leave online condolences, www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua, is serving the family, 608-637-2100.
Published on August 14, 2019
in memory of Weston
in memory of Weston
