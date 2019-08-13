Weston DeWayne Mack
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Weston DeWayne Mack

August 13, 2019

Weston DeWayne Mack Weston "Wes" DeWayne Mack
VIROQUA -- Weston "Wes" DeWayne Mack, 78, of Viroqua, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 surrounded by loving family and caregivers at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.
Funeral Services for Wes will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate with burial to follow at Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during visitations from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 16, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning before the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care; or for a Scholarship to be established in Wes' name. To view the entire obituary or leave online condolences, www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua, is serving the family, 608-637-2100.
Published on August 14, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Weston
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 14, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.