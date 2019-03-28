Follow story
Wendy Malvasio
November 04, 1955 - March 28, 2019
Wendy Malvasio
VICTORY -- Wendy Malvasio, 63, of Victory, formerly Milwaukee and Racine, died peacefully at home Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Wendy Jane Malvasio was born Nov. 4, 1955, in Marshfield, Wis., to Mose and Genevieve (Meyer) Castona. She passed away Thursday after a battle with cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin.
Wendy married her soul-mate and life long partner, Peter Malvasio Jan. 1, 1996, in Lake Tahoe. Together they shared 23 joyful years of love and laughter together. They enjoyed riding together on Pete's Harley and enjoyed many adventures.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Malvasio; son, Travis Boehler; daughter, Ashley Boehler; mother, Gen Castona; three brothers and a sister, Randall (Leona) Castona, Duane (Anne) Castona, Monique (Dean) Jones and Shawn (Bea) Castona; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Boehler; father, Mose Castona; and sister, Colleen Ahlin.
Wendy Jane will be missed by so many of us. She would like us all to stop and appreciate the little things in life.
Per Wendy's wishes private funeral services have been held.
Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com.
