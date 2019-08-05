Wendy Lynn Laxton

VERONA, Wis. -- Wendy Lynn Laxton, 62, passed away at her home, surrounded by family Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. She was born Feb. 19, 1957, in Tomah, to parents, Roy and Susan (Stout) Johnson. In her younger years, she enjoyed swimming and visiting her relatives at the cabin on the lake in Wisconsin Rapids. Wendy was a 1975 graduate of Tomah High School and attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse. She married Gordon Gene Laxton at St. Stephen's Church in Camp Douglas, Aug. 28, 1976. They resided in the Madison and Verona areas for the last 25 years. Wendy worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years, most recently for RPS Division of Arthur J. Gallagher. She loved baking cookies with her granddaughter, crafting, cake decorating, gardening, scrap-booking, sewing and watching football, hockey and racing. She will be remembered as a selfless woman with a big heart who always seemed to put others first.

Wendy is survived by her mother, Sue Johnson; her husband, Gordon; son, Justin (Kaitlyn) Laxton; stepson Michael (Tracy) Oszman; grandchildren, Sydney Laxton and Zach (Becky) Oszman; siblings, Sandy (Dave) Linsmeyer, Melody (Bob) Greeno and Scott Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father.

A visitation/celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, Wis., 53593, 608-845-6625. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit .

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the UW Health Cardiac & Heart Failure Department. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Wendy's honor to: UW Foundation-Heart Failure Research, UW Bank Lock-box, Box 78807, Milwaukee, Wis., 53278.