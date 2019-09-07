Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Wendy S. Knudtson
September 07, 2019
Wendy S. Knudtson
WEST SALEM -- Wendy S. Knudtson, 53, of West Salem died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, West Salem. Friends may call from noon until the time of service Friday at the church. Online guestbook and full obituary is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Wendy S. Knudtson, please visit Tribute Store.
WEST SALEM -- Wendy S. Knudtson, 53, of West Salem died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, West Salem. Friends may call from noon until the time of service Friday at the church. Online guestbook and full obituary is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Wendy S. Knudtson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 10, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Wendy
in memory of Wendy
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 10, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.