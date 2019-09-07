Wendy S. Knudtson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Wendy S. Knudtson

September 07, 2019

Wendy S. Knudtson Wendy S. Knudtson
WEST SALEM -- Wendy S. Knudtson, 53, of West Salem died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, West Salem. Friends may call from noon until the time of service Friday at the church. Online guestbook and full obituary is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Wendy S. Knudtson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 10, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Wendy
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 10, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.