Wayne T. Swinghamer
May 15, 2019
Wayne T. Swinghamer
ONALASKA -- Wayne T. Swinghamer, 90, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th Ave., S., La Crosse. Father John Swing will officiate. Private burial will follow. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, Tuesday at the church.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on May 18, 2019
