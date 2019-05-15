Wayne T. Swinghamer
Wayne T. Swinghamer

May 15, 2019

ONALASKA -- Wayne T. Swinghamer, 90, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th Ave., S., La Crosse. Father John Swing will officiate. Private burial will follow. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, Tuesday at the church.
A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on May 18, 2019
