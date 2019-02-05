Wayne E. Strittmater
Wayne E. Strittmater

May 04, 1941 - February 05, 2019

Wayne E. Strittmater
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Wayne E. Strittmater, 77, of La Crescent died peacefully at his home Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, after his fourth and final battle with cancer. He was born in La Crosse, May 4, 1941, to Harold and Gladys (Witt) Strittmater Sr. He married Kathryn Henry in 1972.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at The Church of The Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will be in the Crucifixion Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday evening at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St.
The family would like to thank Gundersen Health System Oncology Department and Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family will donate any memorials to Wayne's favorite charities. To read the entire obituary or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 6, 2019
