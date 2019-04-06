Wayne A. Peters

CHASEBURG -- Wayne A. Peters, 83, of rural Chaseburg died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse.

He was born April 13, 1935, to Archie and Evelyn (Bartles) Peters in La Crosse. Wayne was baptized and confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. He graduated from Central High School in 1953. Wayne married Irene Lorenz Sept. 27, 1956. In March of 1959, they moved to Chaseburg and began farming. Throughout his life, Wayne sold Badger Equipment and Rochester Silos. He also built many barns and manure systems in the area. There was never a job too difficult for Wayne to tackle. He was instrumental in the founding of Organic Valley and took great pride in serving as president of the Board of Directors. Wayne always enjoyed farming with his sons and grandsons, taking care of his chickens, drinking coffee at Tippy Toe Inn and watching his family grow.

Survivors include his wife, Irene; three sons, Rory (Carmen), Roger (Nancy) and Dan "Duke" (Laurie) Peters, all of rural Chaseburg; nine grandchildren, Reid Peters, Riley Peters, Carley (Spencer) Schaller and Cayley Peters (fiancé, Devan Young), Brad (Nicole) and Russell (Courtney) Peters, Evan (Mary), Bryce (Katie) and Grant Peters; four great-grandchildren, Ella, Emily, June and Eva Peters; a sister, Ellen Bluske of Onalaska; many nieces and nephews along with countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Roland Peters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Pastor Pamparin will officiate, with the burial in the Chipmunk Coulee Cemetery. Condolences may be given at . Memorials may be given to First Ev. Lutheran Church, Chipmunk Coulee Cemetery Association or a charity of donor's choice.