Wayne R. Orr

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Wayne R. Orr, 84, of South Bend, passed away at 4:14 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Brookdale. Wayne was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Houston, Minn., to the late Ira and Bernice (Paulson) Orr. After graduating from Onalaska High School, Wayne went and served in the Naval Reserves and was honorably discharged.

On April 10, 1954, in La Crosse, he married Sally M. Ikert; and she survives.

Wayne was a tool and die maker at Bendix in South Bend.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Nanette (Donald) Poor of Callahan, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Faye (Kenny) Bright of La Crosse, Vickie (Bill) Berg of Mindoro, Peaches Martin of West Salem, Harley (Joan) Orr of La Crosse; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Orr. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virena Weir; two brothers, Robert Orr, George Orr; and a grandson, Nathan Orr.

A memorial service celebrating Wayne's life will be held at a later date at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan St., South Bend, Ind., 46614. Inurnment will be in the Southlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice, 2515 North Bendix Drive #103, South Bend, Indiana 46628. Online condolences may be directed to the family at .