Wayne K. Nielson
May 26, 2019
Wayne K. Nielsen
VIROQUA -- Wayne K. Nielsen, 71, of Viroqua passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Military honors will immediately follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to donors choice in the memory of Wayne. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
in memory of Wayne
in memory of Wayne
