Wayne Lee McDaniel
July 07, 1950 - February 25, 2020
CASHTON -- Wayne Lee McDaniel, 69, of Cashton passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born July 7, 1950, to Leland and Nima (Holtet) McDaniel in Viroqua. He was united in holy matrimony to MaryJo Dickman, Aug. 4, 1979, on St. Mary's Ridge Catholic Church.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. The family has requested that memorials be given to any of the following, Cashton Fire and Rescue; Cashton Scholarship Foundation; or to the Cashton Cupboard and Closet; in memory of Wayne. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. To read a full obit or to offer online condolences you may go to www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
