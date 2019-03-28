Wayne John Buege
March 28, 2019

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Wayne John Buege, 85, of Caledonia passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service Tuesday at the church. A full obituary will follow. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on March 30, 2019
