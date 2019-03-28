Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Wayne John Buege
March 28, 2019
Wayne John Buege
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Wayne John Buege, 85, of Caledonia passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service Tuesday at the church. A full obituary will follow. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Wayne John Buege, 85, of Caledonia passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service Tuesday at the church. A full obituary will follow. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on March 30, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Wayne
in memory of Wayne
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 30, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.