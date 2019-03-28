Wayne John Buege

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Wayne John Buege, 85, of Caledonia died peacefully, surrounded by family at his home Thursday, March 28, 2019.

He was born Aug. 12, 1933, in New Albin, Iowa, to Stanley and Theresa (Dennis) Buege. Wayne graduated from New Albin High School in 1952 and he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955, being stationed in Austria and Germany.

On April 22, 1961, he married Gretchen Grohman at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Wayne worked for Trane Company, La Crosse, for 25 years and he also worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Caledonia, for 30 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Parish, American Legion Post 191 and VFW Post 3833. Wayne was a former baseball pitcher and he enjoyed vegetable gardening, especially growing tomatoes and pickling strawberries, and playing cards. He was recently accepted for the Military Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

He is survived by his wife, Gretchen; children, John of La Crescent, Steve (Paula) of Minneapolis, Randy of Harris, Minn., Brenda (fiance, Greg Mares) Heinicke of Colorado Springs, Colo., Mark (Barb Gittens); grandchildren, Erica Buege, Joe Buege, Taylor Heinicke and Brooke Heinicke; siblings, Robert (Joanne) Buege of Caledonia and Marcella Althof of Stoddard; brother-in-law, Donald (Judy) Grohman of Seattle; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Glen (and Catherine), Mae (and Bob) Blair, Ellie Meyer, Grace (and Chuck) Meyer; and brother-in-law, Donald Althof.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Thomas Jennings will officiate and military honors will be given after the service in the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service Tuesday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at . Memorials preferred to ABLE Foundation, La Crescent.