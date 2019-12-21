Wayne A. Blanchard

ONALASKA -- Wayne Ashley Blanchard, 90, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. His parents were Alta Mae and Roy Wayne Blanchard.

Wayne attended the La Crosse schools, Hogan, Lincoln and Central. In January of 1949, Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army. Wayne was honored by the Kiwanis Club for being the 1500th volunteer to be processed by the La Crosse recruiting station. Wayne served in Japan with the Occupation Forces. In 1950, he was sent to the Korean War, until he was rotated to come home in December of 1961. On Dec. 15, 1951, Wayne married Patricia Affeldt, having been sweethearts through school. In January of 1952, Wayne was sent to Fort Ord, California and then to Camp San Luis Obispo,, to finish out the extension of his enlistment and Pat joined him there.

After returning home, Wayne worked for his dad at his filling station. He then worked at Trane Company, until he was accepted on the La Crosse Police Department. During this time, he had served as president of the Police Association. Wayne worked as the dispatcher in the radio room in the new City Hall Police Department until his retirement. He then returned to work at Trane Company. Wayne was blessed with four wonderful children.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; children, Nancy (Mike) Goyette, Jeffrey (Donna) Blanchard, David (Jill) Blanchard and Steven (Kathi) Blanchard; grandchildren, Shaun (Sue) Goyette, Kelly Goyette, Suzanne (Peter) Bartley, Philip (Megan) Blanchard, Sara Blanchard, Dylan Blanchard, Maximus Blanchard and Remington Blanchard; and five great-grandchildren, Brandon Goyette, Emma Goyette, Olivia Bartley, Finley Blanchard and Brody Blanchard. Wayne is further survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret Blanchard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his baby son, John Alan; his brothers, Kenneth (Jeanne) and Jay Blanchard; and his sister, Doris (Jack) Brindley.

Wayne will meet Miss Kitty and EJ Kitty at the Rainbow Bridge. The memorial service for Wayne will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. Military honors will follow the service at the church by the Struck-Klandrud American Legion Post 336, of Onalaska and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. Interment will be at the Onalaska Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family at their time of need. Memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church, Gundersen Medical Foundation, or Marinuka Manor, Galesville, Wis.