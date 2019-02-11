Wayne F. Bateman

HILLSBORO -- Wayne F. Bateman, 84, of Hillsboro died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Tomah V.A. Hospital.

He was born March 8, 1934, in Nodine, Minn., to Leslie and Frieda (Brose) Bateman. Upon graduation from Winona High School, Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years. Following his time in the service, Wayne attended the University of Minnesota, earning a degree in mortuary science. He worked for the Fick-Hoof Funeral Home and Hillsboro Furniture Store, until his retirement. He then worked at the Hillsboro Library and the Ben Franklin Store in Hillsboro. Wayne was a member of the Hillsboro American Legion, Hillsboro Lions Club and Cesky Den. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Survivors include his sister, Audrey Bateman, of Onalaska; his brother, Bob (Fran) Bateman, of La Crosse; three nephews; and one niece. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; and his parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, with the Rev. Conrad Prell officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

