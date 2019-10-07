Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Wayne Leroy Arihood
February 22, 1933 - October 07, 2019
Wayne Leroy Arihood
The saints came marching in one last time for Wayne Arihood this week. And this time they decided to keep him. Arihood, 86, died at his home in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Here in La Crosse, where he met and married Audrey Penner, he was known for jazz. And more jazz. And then a little bit more jazz. Though it was not his occupation, the pursuit of jazz was his vocation and no one pursued that more vigorously than Wayne. He and Audrey started the La Crosse Area Jazz Society and then the La Crosse Area Jazz Festival in the 1980s, bringing some of the best jazz musicians to La Crosse from around the country and sometimes from across the sea.
Arihood didn't bring jazz greats to La Crosse because there was an outcry for more jazz. He brought jazz greats to La Crosse because he and Audrey loved it so deeply they were willing to gamble on bad weather and low crowd turnout just to hear the music they loved.
And, boy, did they love jazz. If enthusiasm alone could have converted his fellow citizens in La Crosse to jazz lovers, there would now be 51,000 jazz fans in La Crosse today and that would have pleased Wayne greatly. "I can't expect everybody to be as fanatic about it as I am," he said in a La Crosse Tribune interview. "But I'd like to create some fanatics."
He worked on that with his writings in Open Horn, the society's news letter, always trying to entice others to join them in jazz. "Are we not wonderful people filled with the certain knowledge that jazz is beauty, virtue, and truth? Who, then, would not wish to join us?" But knowing that many in La Crosse would not wish to join them, he and Audrey traveled the country to get their jazz fix and then lured jazz musicians into following them back to Wisconsin to play at the jazz fest.
When festival time rolled around each year, Wayne would appear at the front desk of the La Crosse Tribune, pleading for space in the entertainment section, touting the many benefits of jazz and the great service this would be to the community. And he always got the coverage he was seeking because there was no denying this true believer. The funny part, Wayne once said, was that he rarely got to see any of the bands perform during the festival. He and Audrey were so busy running the festival that they didn't have time to sit in the audience. "Why we do this, I really don't know." But they always hit the after parties to enjoy the music and the musicians and the knowledge that La Crosse's small but hard-core jazz fan base got to see the greats because Wayne and Audrey made it happen.
So Wayne is marching with the saints now. And surely someone up there has started a second line of dancers. Heck, Wayne is probably leading the parade himself. ~ Geri Parlin.
Wayne was born in Anna, Ill., Feb. 22, 1933, to Clyde Vibber Arihood and Lila Kemp Arihood. He grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa, where he had his first job delivering the daily newspaper on his bike at age 11. He earned seven cents/paper/week! The family moved to Janesville, Wis., where he attended junior high and high school. It was in junior high school that Wayne discovered his interest in and talent for writing. An English teacher, Ms. Bessie Bursack, was insistent on perfect grammar and no split infinitives ever!
After a "gap" year of working, Wayne attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, graduating as an English major. His undergrad years were interrupted by a two year stint in the Army, followed by three years in the Army Reserves. He completed his masters of science in social work three years after his initial graduation.
Wayne lived and worked in the Fond du Lac, Wis., and Chicago area, for several years, where he specialized in geriatric housing. He and his wife, Donna Riegel Arihood, moved to La Crosse, with their four children in 1976. Wayne continued his work in geriatrics and community service at Lutheran Hospital and Gundersen Clinic, until his retirement in 1996.
Wayne was an accomplished author. He wrote numerous pamphlets, articles, newsletters and books, including a children's book Imaginals, the Open Horn and Focus Pocus for the Enterpriser Publication.
Throughout his life, Wayne thoroughly enjoyed traditional Jazz music. He loved it in college and beyond, promoting, encouraging and listening.
On July 4, 1984, Wayne and Audrey Penner were married and helped to found the La Crosse Area Jazz Society, on a cold January night in 1985. This group produced the annual Great River Festival of Jazz for 22 years in La Crosse, bringing in top national and international jazz groups, as well as a lot of fun and energy!
Wayne's survivors include his wife, Audrey Penner; children, Gregory Arihood (Ana), Carolynn Arihood Devine (Tony), Elizabeth Arihood (Eric), Jennifer Arihood Hanabarger (Bruner) and John Penner (Susan); as well as six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Donna Riegel.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 2, at North Presbyterian Church. To send flowers to the family of Wayne Leroy Arihood, please visit Tribute Store.
The saints came marching in one last time for Wayne Arihood this week. And this time they decided to keep him. Arihood, 86, died at his home in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Here in La Crosse, where he met and married Audrey Penner, he was known for jazz. And more jazz. And then a little bit more jazz. Though it was not his occupation, the pursuit of jazz was his vocation and no one pursued that more vigorously than Wayne. He and Audrey started the La Crosse Area Jazz Society and then the La Crosse Area Jazz Festival in the 1980s, bringing some of the best jazz musicians to La Crosse from around the country and sometimes from across the sea.
Arihood didn't bring jazz greats to La Crosse because there was an outcry for more jazz. He brought jazz greats to La Crosse because he and Audrey loved it so deeply they were willing to gamble on bad weather and low crowd turnout just to hear the music they loved.
And, boy, did they love jazz. If enthusiasm alone could have converted his fellow citizens in La Crosse to jazz lovers, there would now be 51,000 jazz fans in La Crosse today and that would have pleased Wayne greatly. "I can't expect everybody to be as fanatic about it as I am," he said in a La Crosse Tribune interview. "But I'd like to create some fanatics."
He worked on that with his writings in Open Horn, the society's news letter, always trying to entice others to join them in jazz. "Are we not wonderful people filled with the certain knowledge that jazz is beauty, virtue, and truth? Who, then, would not wish to join us?" But knowing that many in La Crosse would not wish to join them, he and Audrey traveled the country to get their jazz fix and then lured jazz musicians into following them back to Wisconsin to play at the jazz fest.
When festival time rolled around each year, Wayne would appear at the front desk of the La Crosse Tribune, pleading for space in the entertainment section, touting the many benefits of jazz and the great service this would be to the community. And he always got the coverage he was seeking because there was no denying this true believer. The funny part, Wayne once said, was that he rarely got to see any of the bands perform during the festival. He and Audrey were so busy running the festival that they didn't have time to sit in the audience. "Why we do this, I really don't know." But they always hit the after parties to enjoy the music and the musicians and the knowledge that La Crosse's small but hard-core jazz fan base got to see the greats because Wayne and Audrey made it happen.
So Wayne is marching with the saints now. And surely someone up there has started a second line of dancers. Heck, Wayne is probably leading the parade himself. ~ Geri Parlin.
Wayne was born in Anna, Ill., Feb. 22, 1933, to Clyde Vibber Arihood and Lila Kemp Arihood. He grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa, where he had his first job delivering the daily newspaper on his bike at age 11. He earned seven cents/paper/week! The family moved to Janesville, Wis., where he attended junior high and high school. It was in junior high school that Wayne discovered his interest in and talent for writing. An English teacher, Ms. Bessie Bursack, was insistent on perfect grammar and no split infinitives ever!
After a "gap" year of working, Wayne attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, graduating as an English major. His undergrad years were interrupted by a two year stint in the Army, followed by three years in the Army Reserves. He completed his masters of science in social work three years after his initial graduation.
Wayne lived and worked in the Fond du Lac, Wis., and Chicago area, for several years, where he specialized in geriatric housing. He and his wife, Donna Riegel Arihood, moved to La Crosse, with their four children in 1976. Wayne continued his work in geriatrics and community service at Lutheran Hospital and Gundersen Clinic, until his retirement in 1996.
Wayne was an accomplished author. He wrote numerous pamphlets, articles, newsletters and books, including a children's book Imaginals, the Open Horn and Focus Pocus for the Enterpriser Publication.
Throughout his life, Wayne thoroughly enjoyed traditional Jazz music. He loved it in college and beyond, promoting, encouraging and listening.
On July 4, 1984, Wayne and Audrey Penner were married and helped to found the La Crosse Area Jazz Society, on a cold January night in 1985. This group produced the annual Great River Festival of Jazz for 22 years in La Crosse, bringing in top national and international jazz groups, as well as a lot of fun and energy!
Wayne's survivors include his wife, Audrey Penner; children, Gregory Arihood (Ana), Carolynn Arihood Devine (Tony), Elizabeth Arihood (Eric), Jennifer Arihood Hanabarger (Bruner) and John Penner (Susan); as well as six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Donna Riegel.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 2, at North Presbyterian Church. To send flowers to the family of Wayne Leroy Arihood, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 12, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Wayne
in memory of Wayne
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 12, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.