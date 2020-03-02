Warren R. Wiebke
Warren R. Wiebke

March 02, 2020

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Warren R. Wiebke, 83, of Caledonia passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family during their time of need.
