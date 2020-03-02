Follow story
Warren R. Wiebke
March 02, 2020
Warren R. Wiebke
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Warren R. Wiebke, 83, of Caledonia passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family during their time of need.
Published on March 3, 2020
in memory of Warren
