Warren D. Johnson
Warren D. Johnson

February 17, 2020

SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- Warren D. Johnson, 84, former Police Chief of Spring Grove, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Mabel, Minn. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, before the service at the church. Mengis Funeral Home, Mabel is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mengisfuneralhome.com.
Published on February 18, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Warren D. Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.
in memory of Warren
