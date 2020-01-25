Follow story
Wanda K. Pickering
June 25, 1962 - January 25, 2020
Wanda K. Pickering
BANGOR -- Wanda K. Pickering, 57, of Bangor passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born June 25, 1962, in Gordon, Neb., to Clayton and Joann (Semans) Kurzenberger. She married Dave Pickering Feb. 17, 1993, in La Crosse. Wanda enjoyed shopping, having lunch and going to have her nails done. Funeral arrangements are pending. The family would like to thank the staffs in Oncology and Palliative Care at Gundersen Health System and the staff at the Burr Oak House, Karen, Roseanne and Larissa, for the compassionate care given to Wanda. For updated details and to leave online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on February 1, 2020
