Wanda Oleta Jensen
May 19, 2019
Wanda Oleta Jensen, 94, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. A celebration of her life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on May 21, 2019
in memory of Wanda
in memory of Wanda
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
