Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Walter Johnson
April 11, 2019
Walter Nibbe Johnson
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Walter Nibbe Johnson, 97, of La Crescent passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at the Community Church in Hokah, 204 Main St., Hokah, Minn. Pastor Dave Possing will officiate. Military honors will follow the service at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Walter Nibbe Johnson, 97, of La Crescent passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at the Community Church in Hokah, 204 Main St., Hokah, Minn. Pastor Dave Possing will officiate. Military honors will follow the service at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 3, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Walter
in memory of Walter
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 03, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.