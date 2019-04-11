Walter Johnson
Walter Johnson

April 11, 2019

Walter Nibbe Johnson
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Walter Nibbe Johnson, 97, of La Crescent passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at the Community Church in Hokah, 204 Main St., Hokah, Minn. Pastor Dave Possing will officiate. Military honors will follow the service at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 3, 2019
