Walter Earhart Jr.

LA CROSSE/GLIDDEN, Iowa -- Walter Earhart Jr., 89, of La Crosse, formerly of Glidden died Saturday, Feb. 16, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born Oct. 13, 1929, in Hawkins, Wis., son of Walter Sr. and Iva Hobbs Earhart. He married Colleen Doyle June 13, 1959, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa.

Walter was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and an engineer with the Trane Company in La Crosse, for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting and long drives in the beautiful Wisconsin countryside and spending time with his grandchildren. Walter was a devoted and loving father, husband and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Eric (Caroline) Earhart from Huntsville, Ala., and Walter Earhart III and Cindy Krahenbuhl from Brown Deer, Wis.; six grandchildren, Alex and his wife, Lindsay, Emily, Mason, Noah and Mary Grace.

Preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Lois Bluml.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left with .