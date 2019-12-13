Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
W.W. Holzhausen
December 13, 2019
W.W. 'Bud' Holzhausen
BANGOR -- W.W. "Bud" Holzhausen, 86, of Bangor passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; three sons, Steven (Sherie), Gregory (Audrey) and Brian (Trish) Holzhausen; six grandchildren, Derek (Bianca), Kelly, Kyle, Kaleb, Skylar (Mandy) Holzhausen and Siera (Neil) Williams; one great-grandson, Victor; and two great-granddaughters, Vivian and Adrianna. He is further survived by one sister, Miriam (Bob Forshner); one brother, Jim (Vania) Holzhausen; brothers-in-law, Jim and Fred Miller; and sister-in-law, Marge Bartlett.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave., Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday, Dec. 20, at the church.
Memorials are preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bangor; St. Paul's Lutheran School, Bangor; or Luther High School. To view the obituary in it's entirety and to leave online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
BANGOR -- W.W. "Bud" Holzhausen, 86, of Bangor passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; three sons, Steven (Sherie), Gregory (Audrey) and Brian (Trish) Holzhausen; six grandchildren, Derek (Bianca), Kelly, Kyle, Kaleb, Skylar (Mandy) Holzhausen and Siera (Neil) Williams; one great-grandson, Victor; and two great-granddaughters, Vivian and Adrianna. He is further survived by one sister, Miriam (Bob Forshner); one brother, Jim (Vania) Holzhausen; brothers-in-law, Jim and Fred Miller; and sister-in-law, Marge Bartlett.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave., Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday, Dec. 20, at the church.
Memorials are preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bangor; St. Paul's Lutheran School, Bangor; or Luther High School. To view the obituary in it's entirety and to leave online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 16, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of W.W.
in memory of W.W.
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.