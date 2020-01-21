Follow story
Vivian Rusin, 92, surrounded by her loving family, was called home Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She left a beautiful legacy with the marriage she had and the family she raised with total devotion. Her family celebrated her life with a private service and burial Tuesday, Jan. 21.
A heartfelt thank you to the Gundersen Lutheran Hospice, Dr. Aaron Zivney, and the Laurel Manor staff for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Vivian and her family. Full obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
January 21, 2020
