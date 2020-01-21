Vivian Rusin
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Vivian Rusin

Vivian Rusin Vivian Rusin
Vivian Rusin, 92, surrounded by her loving family, was called home Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She left a beautiful legacy with the marriage she had and the family she raised with total devotion. Her family celebrated her life with a private service and burial Tuesday, Jan. 21.
A heartfelt thank you to the Gundersen Lutheran Hospice, Dr. Aaron Zivney, and the Laurel Manor staff for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Vivian and her family. Full obituary can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 21, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Vivian Rusin, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Vivian
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 21, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.